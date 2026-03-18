Viral assault video sparks Laoag probe

A viral video showing alleged violence involving a former Barangay 2 chairman and workers in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte has triggered swift responses from local authorities, highlighting calls for accountability and thorough investigation.
The widely circulated footage appears to show the ex-chairman physically assaulting a worker over accusations of stealing and selling construction materials. The identities of those involved have not yet been officially confirmed.
Laoag City Vice Mayor Carlos Fariñas clarified that the individual had resigned from public office last year, but emphasized that resignation does not absolve one from legal responsibility. He urged victims, witnesses and concerned parties to cooperate with authorities, noting their accounts are essential to establishing the truth and ensuring justice.