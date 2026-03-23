Peanut vendor hit by fuel price surge

Rising fuel and commodity prices are taking a toll on small vendors, significantly reducing daily earnings and straining household finances.
Jaigie Tapia, a peanut vendor, said her livelihood—built over the years with her husband through a network of regular customers—has been affected by increasing costs. The couple relies on the small business to support their family and send their children to school.
Tapia said her fuel expenses have risen from around P350 to nearly P400, while peanut prices have increased by about P20 per kilo. Prices that previously ranged from P95 to P100 now reach P115 or higher, particularly when bought in smaller quantities.
She said the higher costs have reduced her profit margin. “Kumonti ang tubo ko, pero ‘yung puhunan ko, tumaas,” she said.
Despite this, Tapia has opted not to raise the price of her product, keeping each pack at P5 due to concern for her customers, many of whom are also affected by rising prices.
“Hindi ko tinaasan kasi naaawa ako sa tao. Nagtaasan na nga ang lahat, tapos tataasan ko pa,” she said.
As a result, her daily earnings have dropped significantly—from nearly P1,000 to about P500—highlighting the impact of inflation on small-scale livelihoods.
Tapia expressed hope for assistance to help sustain her family’s needs as economic pressures continue.