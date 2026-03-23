Peanut vendor hit by fuel price surge

Tapia said her fuel expenses have risen from around P350 to nearly P400, while peanut prices have increased by about P20 per kilo. Prices that previously ranged from P95 to P100 now reach P115 or higher, particularly when bought in smaller quantities.

She said the higher costs have reduced her profit margin. “Kumonti ang tubo ko, pero ‘yung puhunan ko, tumaas,” she said.

Despite this, Tapia has opted not to raise the price of her product, keeping each pack at P5 due to concern for her customers, many of whom are also affected by rising prices.

“Hindi ko tinaasan kasi naaawa ako sa tao. Nagtaasan na nga ang lahat, tapos tataasan ko pa,” she said.