PDEA Private Eye

(March 23 2026) Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isagani Nerez with Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairperson Secretary Oscar Valenzuela and other officials hand out monetary rewards to the 6 from 31 civilian informants during the Operation: Private Eye at the PDEA National Office in Quezon City on Monday, March 23, 2026. The PDEA rewards P7.4 million in cash incentives to 31 civilian informants nationwide, under Operation Private Eye (OPE) an intelligence-driven initiative that transforms ordinary citizens into vital partners in protecting communities from the threat of illegal drugs. Photo/Analy Labor











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (March 23 2026) Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isagani Nerez with Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairperson Secretary Oscar Valenzuela and other officials hand out monetary rewards to the 6 from 31 civilian informants during the Operation: Private Eye at the PDEA National Office in Quezon City on Monday, March 23, 2026. The PDEA rewards P7.4 million in cash incentives to 31 civilian informants nationwide, under Operation Private Eye (OPE) an intelligence-driven initiative that transforms ordinary citizens into vital partners in protecting communities from the threat of illegal drugs. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR