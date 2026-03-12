(March 12 2026) Asec Cesar M. Idio, CESO V - Chief of Staff and Acting Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Operations, Usec. Harold N. Cabreros – Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. – Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Usec Diana Rose S. Cajipe - DSWD, Dir. Teresito C. Bacolcol – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) led the First Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) ceremonial pressing of the button, with theme “Duck, Cover, and Hold: Gawin Dapat, Pero Hindi Sapat”. Held in Quezon City on Thursday March 12 2026. Photo/Analy Labor











