Jeepney story

(March 11 2026) Driver’s of the traditional jeepney’s seen preparing their jeep while waiting for their designated trips, in a terminal in Quezon City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Transport group Piston is set to file a petition on March 16 seeking a P2 provisional fare increase, which would raise the minimum jeepney fare to P15, citing a sharp rise in fuel prices that has pushed pump costs up by P17 to P24 per liter. Meanwhile, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Vigor Mendoza said the agency is considering implementing a provisional fare adjustment as diesel prices are projected to climb to P80 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor











