OVP brings RIICE aid to solo parents in Laguna

As part of its continuing outreach efforts nationwide, the OVP said it is committed to sustaining partnerships and delivering on-the-ground support.

“Sa pamamagitan ng patuloy na ugnayan at taos-pusong malasakit, ipinagpapatuloy ng OVP ang pagpapatupad ng mga programang naglalaan ng tulong at pag-aaruga sa mga komunidad sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa,” it said.