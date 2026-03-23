OVP brings RIICE aid to solo parents in Laguna

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) distributes assistance to solo parents in Sta. Maria, Laguna.
According to the OVP, personnel visited the town to deliver 200 Relief for Indigents and Individuals in Crises and Emergencies (RIICE) bags.
“Layunin ng nasabing programa na makapagbigay ng agarang suporta sa mga sektor na higit na nangangailangan sa panahon ng krisis,” the office said in a statement.
The OVP added that the program serves as a reassurance that the Vice President’s office is ready to assist communities when necessary.
“Nagsisilbi rin itong katiyakan na handang tumulong ang Tanggapan ng Pangalawang Pangulo sa oras ng pangangailangan,” it added.
As part of its continuing outreach efforts nationwide, the OVP said it is committed to sustaining partnerships and delivering on-the-ground support.
“Sa pamamagitan ng patuloy na ugnayan at taos-pusong malasakit, ipinagpapatuloy ng OVP ang pagpapatupad ng mga programang naglalaan ng tulong at pag-aaruga sa mga komunidad sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa,” it said.