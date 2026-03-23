Opportunity amid crisis

While the rest of the world is scrambling over disrupted shipping lanes and spiking costs, the board quietly activated another tranche of its massive Employee Stock Option Plan.

Half a million treasury shares were sold to a qualified staffer at the same bargain-basement strike price as earlier rounds: a low P7 each.

The current market price is hovering at P15.30 to P15.80.

Do the math. That single employee has just pocketed an instant paper windfall of roughly P4.15 million to P4.40 million on day one — before any further upside.

With up to 14 million shares authorized overall and several million already distributed to other staff at the same deep discount, insiders are whispering that the total employee windfall across the program could easily top P100–120 million in unrealized gains at current levels.

Nothing like turning geopolitical turbulence into a very generous company-wide toast. Bottoms up, indeed.