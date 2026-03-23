Nice Print’s unwise stint that led to a social media eye-squint

The company issued a direct apology: “We sincerely apologize to those who may have felt discomfort as we fell short of the care and respect we strive to uphold… We will use this as an opportunity to reflect and be more mindful in how we bring creative concepts to life moving forward.”

Catering partner Juan Carlo followed with its own statement a day later. “We have seen the concerns raised… and we hear you,” it said. “As a catering team, we take full responsibility for how our service is experienced… We recognize that it may have caused discomfort to some.”

Online, the response was swift and unsparing. Users questioned not just the execution but the premise itself—whether turning people into décor, no matter how stylized, crossed into something more troubling. Words like “dehumanizing” and “out of touch” surfaced repeatedly, pointing to a larger discomfort with spectacle that treats the human body as prop.

Content creator Toni Sia, whose post amplified the moment, also issued an apology. “I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt hurt, offended, or uncomfortable because of it,” she wrote, admitting the caption she used “did not fully reflect the respect” she had for those involved.

The incident leaves behind a familiar question, one that surfaces whenever creativity collides with public sentiment: at what point does a concept stop being provocative and start becoming careless?