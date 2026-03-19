Metro Manila's number 9 high-value drug suspect nabbed in Pasig

Police apprehended Metro Manila's number nine high-value drug suspect during the implementation of a search warrant at the residence of alias Beatriz in Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City on Wednesday afternoon.
The operation resulted in the seizure of ten heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 50 grams, with a street value of P340,000.
The accused was arrested by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 154, in coordination with the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office.
Pasig police chief P/Col. Hendrix Mangaldan commended the station drug enforcement unit personnel for another aggressive crack down to identified illegal drug personalities through intensive monitoring, deliberate and airtight case build-up against the suspect.
Mangaldan further acknowledged the dedication and commitment of all members of the Pasig City police in the intensification of anti-criminality efforts, particularly in the campaign against illegal drugs.