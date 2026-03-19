Metro Manila's number 9 high-value drug suspect nabbed in Pasig

The accused was arrested by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 154, in coordination with the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office.

Pasig police chief P/Col. Hendrix Mangaldan commended the station drug enforcement unit personnel for another aggressive crack down to identified illegal drug personalities through intensive monitoring, deliberate and airtight case build-up against the suspect.

Mangaldan further acknowledged the dedication and commitment of all members of the Pasig City police in the intensification of anti-criminality efforts, particularly in the campaign against illegal drugs.