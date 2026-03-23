Lifting term limits

Remulla is right: term limits are a bigger issue than political dynasties. This reasoning poignantly captures the problems they pose, which inhibit lawmakers’ capacity development and erode the institutional knowledge crucial to effective governance. We should seriously reconsider these limits and remove them.

Term limits were intended to prevent the entrenchment of political dynasties and bring fresh perspectives to legislative bodies. But the reality is quite telling. Young candidates may not always bring new ideas; they might replicate existing approaches. This paradox highlights the complexities of implementing term limits as a solution to political stagnation.

Instead of cultivating new talent and ideas, term limits have perpetuated a cycle of mediocrity and political substitutions within families. When seasoned politicians are forced out after their terms, they are often replaced by spouses, children, or relatives who are often inexperienced or incompetent. This transition leads to a loss of continuity in governance and valuable institutional memory.

Indeed, the three-term limit has compromised the quality of our legislators. The complexities of national issues require not just passion but also a deep understanding that comes from years of engagement in legislative processes. Experience is a critical asset in governance.

Those who serve longer can cultivate expertise that benefits both themselves and their constituents. Ironically, the current system has resulted in an influx of inexperienced legislators who, far from being experts, are often ill-equipped to make informed decisions.

The argument that term limits promote accountability is flawed. If lawmakers are consistently concerned about their next election, they may prioritize short-term gains over long-term policies that genuinely benefit the public. A longer tenure can allow officials to focus on substantial, lasting changes without the crippling fear of immediate political repercussions.

Critics may counter that expertise comes from a professional background rather than length of service. But while professional experience is undoubtedly valuable, true legislative competency is often honed through practice and engaged involvement in the political landscape.

The inability of Congress to pass an anti-dynasty law is a more significant problem than the existence of term limits. Without a serious and concerted effort to regulate political families, term limits become an ineffective tool, merely shifting power among familiar faces rather than invigorating the political landscape with new leadership.

We must push for strong measures that will prevent familial politics from dominating governance. We can push for lifting term limits, provided that no family members or relatives up to the second degree of consanguinity are allowed to run and replace incumbents.

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