Lea Salonga takes on wicked side at Singapore 'Les Miséerables'

Filipino stage legend Lea Salonga is embracing a daring new chapter in her theater journey, stepping into the mischievous shoes of Madame Thénardier in the touring production of Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular in Singapore. The limited-run engagement scheduled from 24 March to 10 May at the Sands Theatre, brings a fresh and expansive take on the iconic musical, long celebrated for its emotional storytelling and sweeping score.

Having previously taken on the roles of Éponine and Fantine in earlier stagings, Salonga now ventures into more playful and cunning territory as Madame Thénardier, one half of the scheming innkeeper duo. The role marks a notable departure from the tragic heroines she once portrayed, giving audiences a glimpse of her comedic timing and flair for character transformation.