Lea Salonga takes on wicked side at Singapore 'Les Miséerables'

Filipino stage legend Lea Salonga is embracing a daring new chapter in her theater journey, stepping into the mischievous shoes of Madame Thénardier in the touring production of Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular in Singapore. The limited-run engagement scheduled from 24 March to 10 May at the Sands Theatre, brings a fresh and expansive take on the iconic musical, long celebrated for its emotional storytelling and sweeping score.
Having previously taken on the roles of Éponine and Fantine in earlier stagings, Salonga now ventures into more playful and cunning territory as Madame Thénardier, one half of the scheming innkeeper duo. The role marks a notable departure from the tragic heroines she once portrayed, giving audiences a glimpse of her comedic timing and flair for character transformation.
This new production is mounted in celebration of the musical’s 40th anniversary, reimagined for arena venues to heighten its scale and spectacle. With its concert-style presentation, enhanced visuals and immersive staging, the show aims to deliver a more dynamic experience for modern audiences while retaining the heart of Victor Hugo’s classic tale.
The Arena Spectacular has already proven to be a global hit, drawing huge crowds across multiple cities and surpassing the million-ticket mark. Its success underscores the enduring appeal of the story, which continues to resonate with audiences decades after its debut.
Joining Salonga in this international production are acclaimed performers, including Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean and Jeremy Secomb as Javert. Fellow Filipino talent Red Concepcion also appears as Thénardier, creating a dynamic onstage partnership that promises both humor and intrigue.
Salonga’s casting adds another layer of excitement to the production, particularly given her celebrated legacy in musical theater. She first rose to international prominence with her Tony Award-winning performance in Miss Saigon and later became a household name for voicing beloved characters in Disney films such as Aladdin and Mulan. Over the years, she has built a reputation for her vocal precision and emotional depth, making this latest role an intriguing addition to her repertoire.
Now, as she takes on a character known for her wit and moral ambiguity, Salonga continues to demonstrate her versatility as a performer. Her portrayal of Madame Thénardier is expected to bring fresh energy to the production, blending humor with the darker undertones of the story.
With its larger-than-life staging and powerhouse cast, The Arena Spectacular offers a renewed look at one of theater’s most enduring works. And at the center of it all is Salonga, once again proving that even after decades in the spotlight, she remains ready to surprise audiences — this time, with a delightfully wicked twist.