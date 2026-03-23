Jay R flags ‘hidden fees’ and lack of transparency in music industry

Singer Jay R raised concerns over alleged exploitative practices in the music industry, citing lack of transparency in talent fees and contracts.
In a YouTube talk show appearance, the R&B artist said some performers, particularly newcomers, may not receive the full amount agreed upon for their engagements.
“Nangyayari talaga yun, when an artist gets booked for a gig .. kunyari 100k ang pinag-usapan ng manager sa gig pero sasabihin ng manager sa artist ‘Oh 10k lang yung nai deal natin eh’,” Jay R said.
He added that additional deductions further reduce earnings.
“Tapos may kaltas pa yun na 30%, so 7k na lang ang mapupunta sa artist .. it happens all the time .. managers don’t reveal the real amount.”
Jay R said such practices have affected artists across the industry, including himself, especially during the early stages of their careers.
“I’ve been in this industry for more than 20 years, and situations like this really do happen to artists. It has happened to me as well. When you’re starting out, you enter record deals and contracts without fully understanding what’s written in them. Sometimes, you don’t really comprehend the terms.”
He urged artists to review contracts carefully and seek legal guidance before entering agreements.
“That’s why it’s important for artists to carefully read their contracts,” he said. “You should have a lawyer and review everything line by line. You need to understand exactly what you’re getting into. It’s a harsh truth about the industry, but it’s real.”
The remarks sparked discussion online, with users raising issues of accountability and artist protection in the local music industry.
Jay R also referenced similar themes in his film project, Songs For Selina, which draws from real-life experiences of artists.
“Artists sometimes fear being marginalized or even blacklisted when they speak about the truth,” he said. “The story of Songs For Selina comes from real experiences.”