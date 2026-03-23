Jay R flags ‘hidden fees’ and lack of transparency in music industry

“I’ve been in this industry for more than 20 years, and situations like this really do happen to artists. It has happened to me as well. When you’re starting out, you enter record deals and contracts without fully understanding what’s written in them. Sometimes, you don’t really comprehend the terms.”

He urged artists to review contracts carefully and seek legal guidance before entering agreements.

“That’s why it’s important for artists to carefully read their contracts,” he said. “You should have a lawyer and review everything line by line. You need to understand exactly what you’re getting into. It’s a harsh truth about the industry, but it’s real.”

The remarks sparked discussion online, with users raising issues of accountability and artist protection in the local music industry.

Jay R also referenced similar themes in his film project, Songs For Selina, which draws from real-life experiences of artists.

“Artists sometimes fear being marginalized or even blacklisted when they speak about the truth,” he said. “The story of Songs For Selina comes from real experiences.”