ICI's unutilized funds to go back to Treasury — Palace



“Patungkol doon sa rekomendasyon ng ICI, ito naman ay isinumite na sa Ombudsman. Hahayaan na lang natin ang Ombudsman na mag-reveal nito bilang respeto,” Castro said.



Castro also said that the ICI is best positioned to discuss the details of its recommendations.



“At kung matatanong din ang ICI, mas maganda sa ICI mismo manggaling kung ano ang kanilang rekomendasyon,” it added.



Meanwhile, Malacañang clarified that the P41-million budget allocated to the ICI remains valid until 31 December this year, and may still be used for necessary expenses, including activities related to the committee’s winding down.



“Kung may kinakailangan silang gastusin o bayaran for the winding up, maaari pa nila itong gamitin,” the Palace said.



Castro said that as part of the process, any unused funds will be returned to the unappropriated surplus of the general fund under the National Treasury.



The Palace reiterated its position that proper institutions should be allowed to carry out their mandates, particularly in matters involving investigations and accountability.

To recall, ICI chair retired Supreme Court justice Andres Reyes Jr. said they have formally turned over to the Ombudsman all documents and evidence gathered in the course of their probe into anomalies in "ghost" flood control projects.

Reyes Jr. said he had recommended that the ad-hoc body wind down its operations by the end of the month, citing recommendations and other findings completed by the panel. (RAFFY AYENG)