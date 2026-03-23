ICI returns funds, sends findings to Ombudsman

The unused funds of the Independent Committee for Infrastructure (ICI) will be returned to the National Treasury, while its findings on the flood control corruption have been submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman for appropriate action, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said.
In a briefing at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, Castro said that out of respect for the Ombudsman’s authority and ongoing processes, Malacañang is leaving to the anti-graft body the disclosure of the report and related information.
“Regarding the recommendations of the ICI, this has already been submitted to the Ombudsman. We will leave it to the Ombudsman to disclose it out of respect,” Castro said.
She added that the ICI itself is best positioned to explain the details of its recommendations.
“And if the ICI is to be asked as well, it would be better for the recommendations to come directly from the ICI itself,” she said.
Meanwhile, Malacañang clarified that the P41-million budget allocated to the ICI remains valid until 31 December this year and may still be used for necessary expenses, including those related to the committee’s winding down.