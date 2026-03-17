SexBomb Girls show staying power as they enter new era

Today, members Aifha Medina, Mhyca Bautista, and Shane Gonzales Ignacio are stepping into a fresh chapter as they join the growing community of OKGames, bringing with them the same passion and connection that made them household names.

For Aifha, the journey back into the spotlight feels deeply rewarding. Having helped support the group’s first comeback show together with fellow member Rochelle, she said seeing the opportunities continue to grow is something she treasures.

“We are really grateful sa lahat ng blessings namin now. Binigyan nila kami ng 2nd chance and bihira lang yun kaya ang sarap sa pakiramdam ng ganito na tanggap ka pa rin ng mga tao at may sumusuporta pa rin,” she shared.

The dancer also expressed her appreciation for the trust being given to them once again.

“Bilang mapili na isang brand ambassador is something na look forward ng bawat isa sa amin. Kaya maraming salamat sa OKGames family for choosing me/us to be your new brand ambassador. Thank you for your trust. I’m excited to do more works with you.”

For Mhyca, becoming part of the OKGames family is another exciting step in their journey as performers.

“Masaya ako na naging part ako ng OKGames family at isa ako sa brand ambassador,” she said.

What touches the group the most, however, is the continued love from fans even years after their peak television days.

“Sobrang overwhelming sa pakiramdam kasi after ng ilang years na nawala kami as a group hindi pa rin nagbago at mas marami pa ang nagmahal sa amin,” Mhyca shared.

“Lahat kami hindi namin in-expect na napakarami pa ring Pinalaki ng SexBomb na nagtitiwala sa amin. Kaya gusto din namin magpasalamat sa lahat ng mga Pinalaki ng SexBomb sa suporta at pagmamahal.”

Shane echoed the same excitement as the group embraces this new collaboration while continuing to inspire their supporters.

“Definitely, now na part na kami ng OKGames family, I’ll make sure na everything I do is aligned with OKGames’ aspirations. A well-rounded lifestyle and self-discipline is a must. Enjoyin lang ang journey, make sure to have fun while giving you the best entertainment there is. Sabay-sabay tayong manalo sa life!”

Despite their long experience in the industry, Shane admitted that the group still felt nervous about returning to the spotlight.

“After all these years, syempre kabado kami kung ano ang magiging response sa amin ng mga fans, kung paano nila kami tatanggapin ulit,” she said.

But the warm reception from supporters made everything worthwhile.

“Sobrang nakakataba ng puso na sobra nila kaming minahal at sinuportahan muli. At the same time, nakaka-pressure din kasi we wanted to make sure na ma-represent namin ang SexBomb with pride. Maibigay namin yung highest form of entertainment sa lahat ng mga pinalaki at palalakihin pa ng SexBomb. Thank you po sa inyo.”

Through their partnership, the SexBomb Girls continue to show that entertainment is about creating moments that go beyond the stage. With their signature energy, passion, and connection with fans, Aifha, Mhyca, and Shane remain shining examples of performers whose legacy continues to inspire both longtime supporters and a new generation.