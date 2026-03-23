GenSan eyes tiered tricycle fare hike amid fuel price surge

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The City Council is reviewing a proposed increase in tricycle fares linked to rising fuel prices, as officials seek to balance driver income and commuter affordability.
The Committee on Transportation is studying a tiered fare adjustment scheme that will base tricycle rates on prevailing fuel costs.
Under the proposal, the current base fare of P15 for the first four kilometers will remain if fuel prices stay at or below P64 per liter.
If fuel prices exceed that level, the following adjustments will apply:
P18 for fuel prices between P65 and P74 per liter
P20 for P75 to P84 per liter
P26 for P95 or higher
An additional P1.25 per succeeding kilometer is also being proposed.
As of 17 March, gasoline prices have reached P89 per liter, while diesel has climbed to P103 per liter, placing fares within the higher adjustment brackets if approved.
Drivers and operators said the current base fare is no longer sustainable given rising fuel and operating costs, with some reporting reduced income and delayed vehicle maintenance.
Commuters expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting the increase while others raised concerns over its impact on daily expenses.
Public Safety Office head Atty. Jong Gonzales said fare adjustments are overdue, noting that current rates have remained unchanged for years.
He added that existing discounts for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities will continue to be implemented.
The proposal is pending approval by the City Council.