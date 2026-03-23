GenSan eyes tiered tricycle fare hike amid fuel price surge

An additional P1.25 per succeeding kilometer is also being proposed.

As of 17 March, gasoline prices have reached P89 per liter, while diesel has climbed to P103 per liter, placing fares within the higher adjustment brackets if approved.

Drivers and operators said the current base fare is no longer sustainable given rising fuel and operating costs, with some reporting reduced income and delayed vehicle maintenance.

Commuters expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting the increase while others raised concerns over its impact on daily expenses.

Public Safety Office head Atty. Jong Gonzales said fare adjustments are overdue, noting that current rates have remained unchanged for years.

He added that existing discounts for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities will continue to be implemented.

The proposal is pending approval by the City Council.