DoF, BIR issue rules granting natgas transactions VAT exemption

Under the rules, VAT exemption applies to the sale and purchase of indigenous natural gas, aggregated gas and electricity generated using such gas, including ancillary services tied to power generation.

Exemptions for aggregated gas

The exemption for aggregated gas, however, applies only to the portion attributable to indigenous natural gas, ensuring that incentives are properly targeted.

Covered by the exemption are transactions, including those undertaken by suppliers, aggregators, resellers and generations facilities and DoE-certified participants in the Philippine downstream natural gas industry.

The BIR said the issuance provides clear guidelines on the availment of VAT incentives, including documentation and certification requirements to verify compliance.