Senior citizens applaud VAT-free gas, electricity

Section 38 of the 2025 law exempts the purchase and sale of indigenous natural gas and power produced by plants using the resource from VAT, a provision seen as a boost for consumers amid rising energy costs.

Rep. Rodolfo “Ompong” Ordanes, who previously raised concerns over delays in the law’s implementation, hailed the BIR’s move as a “pro-consumer measure” that will translate into savings on electricity bills.

“We welcome the BIR’s move that will lead to the implementation of this pro-consumer measure that will ease electricity costs, which is especially helpful in today’s environment where prices are rising due to tensions in the Middle East,” Ordanes said.

He emphasized the law’s particular benefit for vulnerable sectors such as senior citizens. “Lowering the cost of power directly improves the lives of our elderly, who are among the hardest hit by rising utility expenses,” he added.

Ordanes highlighted the partylist’s long-standing advocacy for affordable electricity, targeted relief for senior citizens, and other initiatives aimed at cushioning households from rising energy costs. He also urged the Department of Energy (DOE), other relevant agencies, and energy industry stakeholders to ensure swift and effective implementation of the BIR directive.

“The faster this is implemented, the sooner Filipino families—especially our senior citizens—can benefit, which is the very essence of the laws we create,” Ordanes stressed.

With the VAT exemption now officially enforced, the measure is expected to immediately reduce power costs and provide tangible relief to millions of Filipino consumers.