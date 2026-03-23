DA probes ‘ghost’ farm road project

A farm-to-market road meant to support farmers in Albay has come under investigation after authorities found signs it may not exist at its approved location, raising concerns over possible irregularities in government infrastructure spending.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. led an inspection of the project in Barangay Lower Binogsacan, Guinobatan, where a 1-kilometer access road was supposed to improve transport of agricultural goods.
Initial findings by the Department of Agriculture Internal Audit Service showed the project was not implemented at its original site.
Instead, auditors were directed to a different location reportedly chosen in 2021 due to right-of-way and environmental issues.
“Our auditors were told the road had been relocated upon the request of the former district representative in April 2021, citing unspecified right-of-way and environmental constraints that supposedly hindered the project,” Tiu Laurel said.
However, the alternative site raised further questions. Inspectors found a road marker labeled “2019 FMR,” suggesting a mismatch between the project’s timeline and its supposed relocation.
The issue has intensified scrutiny over the implementation and reporting of farm-to-market road projects, which are critical in reducing transport costs and post-harvest losses for farmers.
In a separate validation, auditors also flagged a road project in Camarines Sur as potentially overpriced. The project, consisting of a short stretch of one-lane and two-lane roads, reportedly cost P14.6 million—prompting concerns over value for money.