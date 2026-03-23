Castro seeks P500M in damages from Leviste

“I believe that I deserve and I am entitled to such damages,” she added.

Leviste earlier said he was willing to cover Castro’s medical expenses, but Castro said a medical certificate from her doctor is needed to determine the appropriate medical intervention.

The lawmaker also said the public has a right to know the condition of government officials and to scrutinize their performance, noting that the PCO has a P2.46-billion budget for 2026.

“I have no obligation to pay her. But if she needs medical treatment now, I am willing to shoulder her hospital expenses,” Leviste said.

In response, Castro said: “Good, very good, he admitted that he is causing me sleepless nights and anxiety. So that will be part of the case.”

Leviste also noted that PCO Acting Secretary Dave Gomez has yet to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments (CoA).

Earlier, Leviste said he will proceed with his P111-million civil libel case filed before the Balayan Regional Trial Court. He added that if he wins, the damages awarded to him will be donated to victims of flood control anomalies.

Modus operandi

Castro also criticized Senator Imee Marcos for alleging that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is using a “modus operandi” of appointing officials in acting capacity, suggesting that the CoA is being bypassed.

“That’s too harsh. It’s very harsh to say this about the President, especially since it seems like the criticism is directed only at him, while we don’t see similar remarks toward his allies who are also involved in alleged anomalies,” she said.

She stressed that the President has no intention of disregarding the CoA and is simply exercising his constitutional authority.