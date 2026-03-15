Leviste won’t drop case vs Castro; Palace spox to defend self

The complaint seeks P100 million in moral damages, ₱10 million in exemplary damages, and ₱1 million in attorney's fees.

But in a radio interview on Sunday, Usec. Claire Castro, a lawyer, maintained that she will face the case and defend herself.

Castro said she has no plans to hire a lawyer and remains confident that she did not violate any law.

The Palace press officer earlier maintained that she is ready to face the allegations and argued that the complaints are meant to silence her, stating she "will stand for" what she believes to be true.

Leviste earlier stressed that the company he sold has no franchise, maintaining that he does not want to hurt Castro; however, he had to defend his name because Castro had made several vlogs about him.