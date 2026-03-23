Behind the spotlight: Barry Keoghan on the toll of online hate

When Visibility Becomes Vulnerability

In a recent interview, Keoghan did not hold back about the reality of navigating fame in the digital age.

“There’s a lot of hate online,” Keoghan explained. “There’s a lot of abuse of how I look, and it’s kind of past the point of — you know, everyone goes through that… but it’s made me shy away. It’s made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside.”

What might seem like fleeting comments on a screen, he suggests, have accumulated into something far more serious—an emotional burden that lingers long after the spotlight fades.

“I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem.”

Retreating From the Noise

Despite stepping back from social media, the pull of public opinion remains difficult to ignore. Keoghan admitted that after major appearances, curiosity still leads him to check how his work is received—only to be met with negativity more often than not.

The result has been a gradual withdrawal, not just from online platforms, but from the world beyond them.

“I don’t have to hide away ’cause I am hiding away… I actually don’t go to places because of these things.”

His words reflect a growing tension many public figures face: the desire to connect with audiences, weighed against the emotional cost of constant exposure.

When Criticism Reaches the Craft

For Keoghan, the impact doesn’t stop at personal discomfort—it threatens to seep into the very work that defines him.

“When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don’t want to even be on screen anymore.”

It’s a stark admission from an actor celebrated for his intensity and authenticity, raising questions about how sustained negativity can influence not just confidence, but creative expression itself.

A Father’s Quiet Concern

Beyond his own experience, Keoghan’s concerns extend to his role as a father. The thought of his son encountering the same harsh commentary adds another layer of weight to the situation.

“It is disappointing for the fans, but it’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older.”

In that sentiment lies a deeper truth—one that transcends celebrity. The digital footprint of today’s conversations doesn’t simply disappear; it lingers, waiting to be rediscovered by the next generation.

A Wider Reflection

Keoghan’s honesty arrives at a time when conversations about online behavior and accountability continue to evolve. His story is not just about one actor’s struggle, but about the broader culture surrounding visibility, criticism, and empathy in a hyper-connected world.

As audiences celebrate talent on screen, his words serve as a reminder of the human being behind every performance—one who, like anyone else, feels the weight of every word.