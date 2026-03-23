APECO seeks partnership with Korean builder, Filipino eco firm

APECO President and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV recently held a high-level meeting with South Korean firm Shintaeyang Construction and Filipino company Soliman E.C. Environmental Solutions, Inc. as they both explore potential opportunities in APECO.

Shintaeyang Construction President Cheon Sik Yang expressed the company's keen interest in the development of the APECO Airport and the Casiguran seaport, recognizing the ecozone’s strategic role as a gateway to the Pacific. The company has over 20 years of experience in civil engineering.

Meanwhile, Soliman E.C. Environmental Solutions President Epitacio C. Soliman Jr. signified its intent to support the enhancement of APECO’s waste management systems. Building on existing infrastructure such as the sewage treatment plant (STP) and materials recovery facility (MRF), the company is looking at scalable solutions that can benefit not only the ecozone but the broader region.

Also present during the meetings was Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Elmer G. Cato, who conveyed strong support for APECO’s renewed direction and expressed optimism for its future growth.

APECO also extends its appreciation to Philippine Business Club in Indonesia Secretary General Mr. N. Mark Castro for facilitating valuable connections with industry partners.