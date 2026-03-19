PAGASA retires 7 storm names after deadly 2025 season

Data from the Office of Civil Defense showed the seven cyclones led to a combined 373 deaths, 680 injuries and 132 missing persons, with total damage exceeding ₱36 billion.

PAGASA said the retirement of names is meant to respect affected communities and avoid confusion in future weather bulletins, particularly for destructive storms. The practice is consistent with international meteorological standards.

The agency also announced replacement names that will be included in the 2029 tropical cyclone naming list.

Chico will replace Crising, Elias will replace Emong, Magyawan will replace Mirasol, Nilad will replace Nando, Omar will replace Opong, Tala will replace Tino, and Upang will replace Uwan.

PAGASA said the new names were selected based on its naming guidelines and public familiarity, with the aim of improving clarity in weather communication and disaster preparedness.