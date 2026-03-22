WB eyes livelihood boost in Southern Leyte

The first mission, held on 12 March, focused on Panaon Island, where discussions centered on proposed initiatives within the Panaon Island Protected Seascape. The team met with fisherfolk associations and local officials to better understand local needs and priorities.

A follow-up mission from 16 to 19 March expanded the scope of the assessment, covering Maasin City and the municipalities of Padre Burgos, Tomas Oppus, Malitbog and Limasawa. The team evaluated proposed livelihood projects and infrastructure sites across these areas.

For many communities, the consultations were an opportunity to present long-standing aspirations — ranging from improving fisheries production to building alternative sources of income.