WB eyes livelihood boost in Southern Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY — Coastal communities in Southern Leyte may soon see new opportunities on both land and sea as the World Bank explores livelihood and fisheries development initiatives under the Philippine Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency (FishCoRe) Project.
A series of technical missions conducted in March brought World Bank specialists to Panaon Island and several municipalities in the province to assess potential project sites and engage directly with fisherfolk groups, local governments, and community stakeholders.
The first mission, held on 12 March, focused on Panaon Island, where discussions centered on proposed initiatives within the Panaon Island Protected Seascape. The team met with fisherfolk associations and local officials to better understand local needs and priorities.
A follow-up mission from 16 to 19 March expanded the scope of the assessment, covering Maasin City and the municipalities of Padre Burgos, Tomas Oppus, Malitbog and Limasawa. The team evaluated proposed livelihood projects and infrastructure sites across these areas.
For many communities, the consultations were an opportunity to present long-standing aspirations — ranging from improving fisheries production to building alternative sources of income.