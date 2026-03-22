Textile agency promotes circular economy

The Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Textile Research Institute(DoST-PTRI) has shared its insights and experiences in implementing circular economy principles within the textile value chain to visitors from Development Academy of the Philippines’ Graduate School of Public and Development Management

By opening its doors to researchers and scholars, DoST-PTRI continues to extend the reach of its research and innovations, while contributing to broader discussions and initiatives that promote circular economy practices for a more sustainable future for the Philippines.