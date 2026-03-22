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Solaire to host first bridal showcase in May

Solaire Resort Entertainment City to hold its first bridal showcase, 'Light the Aisle,' on 9 and 10 May, featuring top planners, designers and wedding services.
A ROMANTIC garden-inspired setup frames the Pool Bar & Grill at Solaire Resort Entertainment City, part of the 'Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning' bridal showcase happening this May.
A ROMANTIC garden-inspired setup frames the Pool Bar & Grill at Solaire Resort Entertainment City, part of the 'Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning' bridal showcase happening this May.Photographs courtesy of Solaire
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Solaire Resort Entertainment City will host its first-ever bridal showcase, “Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning,” on 9 and 10 May, bringing together some of the country’s leading wedding planners, designers, and event suppliers.

The two-day event aims to provide couples and families with ideas and inspiration for weddings and milestone celebrations, showcasing Solaire’s event spaces, including the Grand Ballroom, pool deck and luxury suites.

A ROMANTIC garden-inspired setup frames the Pool Bar & Grill at Solaire Resort Entertainment City, part of the 'Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning' bridal showcase happening this May.
Solaire to stage two-day bridal showcase in May

Among the participating planners are Christine Ong-Te Events, Events by Miss P, Kim Torres Events, Kiss the Girl Events, Rhed Sarmiento Events, and Sweet Comfort Events Management, each presenting curated wedding setups that reflect their distinct styles.

The showcase will also feature a roster of event stylists, including Amante Fleurs Event Styling, Events Central by Anna Winstel, Eyecandy Manila Event Styling Co., Ginger Gaddi, Jo Claravall, Kathy Sy King, Kyno Kho, Key Design by Erick Daquioag and Ralph & Co.

A highlight of the event will be a bridal fashion show on 10 May by Filipino designer Val Taguba, known for his refined and romantic couture creations.

Nice Print Photography will serve as the official photo and video partner, documenting key moments throughout the showcase.

Guests can also expect venue tours, styled photo setups, food tastings, consultation sessions with suppliers, live performances, and bridal masterclasses designed to help them plan their celebrations.

Solaire said the showcase is part of its effort to position the resort as a premier destination for weddings and special occasions, offering venues that cater to both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations.

SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City SVP of Resort Operations David Batchelor speaks during the pre-event media launch of 'Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning,' the resort’s inaugural bridal showcase set on 9 and 10 May.
SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City SVP of Resort Operations David Batchelor speaks during the pre-event media launch of 'Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning,' the resort’s inaugural bridal showcase set on 9 and 10 May.
SIGNATURE cocktails take center stage at Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s 'Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning,' adding a refined touch to the bridal showcase experience.
SIGNATURE cocktails take center stage at Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s 'Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning,' adding a refined touch to the bridal showcase experience.
wedding
Solaire Resort Entertainment City
Light the Aisle

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