Solaire to host first bridal showcase in May

Among the participating planners are Christine Ong-Te Events, Events by Miss P, Kim Torres Events, Kiss the Girl Events, Rhed Sarmiento Events, and Sweet Comfort Events Management, each presenting curated wedding setups that reflect their distinct styles.

The showcase will also feature a roster of event stylists, including Amante Fleurs Event Styling, Events Central by Anna Winstel, Eyecandy Manila Event Styling Co., Ginger Gaddi, Jo Claravall, Kathy Sy King, Kyno Kho, Key Design by Erick Daquioag and Ralph & Co.

A highlight of the event will be a bridal fashion show on 10 May by Filipino designer Val Taguba, known for his refined and romantic couture creations.

Nice Print Photography will serve as the official photo and video partner, documenting key moments throughout the showcase.

Guests can also expect venue tours, styled photo setups, food tastings, consultation sessions with suppliers, live performances, and bridal masterclasses designed to help them plan their celebrations.

Solaire said the showcase is part of its effort to position the resort as a premier destination for weddings and special occasions, offering venues that cater to both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations.