Seal 5 impresses in BYD DM-i Drive South

Among the group, the Seal 5 DM-i left a strong impression. It used a hybrid system that produced close to 194 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. The steering response felt quick and direct. Acceleration remained steady during highway runs and overtaking on provincial roads.

Several road sections in Quezon and parts of Bicol had deep grooves, uneven joints, and broken concrete. The Seal 5 passed through these areas without damage. The cabin stayed stable with three passengers. The tires used thicker sidewalls, which helped absorb impacts and reduced the chance of flats over sharp edges.

Fuel consumption stayed within a narrow range. The Seal 5 recorded about 6 liters per 100 kilometers, even with mixed driving styles. This is equal to around 16 to 17 kilometers per liter under real road conditions.

The Tang DM-i served as the largest vehicle in the group. It carried up to seven passengers and used a turbocharged engine with electric motors. Combined output reached about 267 horsepower and 315 Nm of torque. It maintained stable movement at highway speed and handled uneven pavement without sudden body movement.

The Sealion 5 DM-i provided higher ground clearance than the sedan. It passed over rough patches and uneven roads without scraping underneath. The cabin had enough space for three occupants and luggage. Power output remained similar to the Seal 5, with 194 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.

The Sealion 6 DM-i used a larger battery and produced about 214 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. The suspension reduced the impact of rough surfaces. The cabin remained wide enough for long hours of travel.

The eMAX 9 DM-i focused on passenger comfort. It used the same hybrid setup as the Tang with 267 horsepower and 315 Nm of torque. The second row included reclining seats with ventilation and massage functions. It handled long hours of travel with less strain on passengers.

All models used the same DM-i system. The electric motor powered the vehicle during low speed and steady driving. The gasoline engine supplied power when needed and recharged the battery. The group completed more than 670 kilometers of travel without stopping for fuel.