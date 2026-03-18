QC imposes temporary parking rules in busy areas

The Quezon City government will begin a dry run of its updated public parking regulations along Tomas Morato Avenue and Timog Avenue starting March 23, the local government announced.
According to the advisory, public parking spaces in the area will remain free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
However, the Quezon City Transport and Traffic Management Department (TTMD) will enforce a three-hour parking limit, issuing official tickets to vehicles that exceed the time limit.
After the three-hour period, vehicle owners or drivers are required to relocate their cars to other available slots. Failure to comply will result in a notice of violation issued to the vehicle owner.
The dry run covers the entire stretch of Tomas Morato Avenue from Timog Avenue to E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue and Timog Avenue from Quezon Avenue to EDSA.
Officials said these regulations will remain in effect until the new public pay parking ordinance is formally approved, aiming to improve traffic flow and parking availability in the bustling commercial areas.