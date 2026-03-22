Prestone readies cars for Holy Week trips

Someone takes charge of the route. Someone picks the music. Another friend brings far more food than the group can finish, which is never really a bad thing.

The company said motorists should inspect tire pressure, brake fluid, battery condition, engine oil, and coolant before heading out for a long drive. Those checks matter more during summer, when long hours on the road and high temperatures can put extra strain on the engine.

Coolant remains one of the more important items on that list. It helps control engine temperature and reduces the risk of overheating, which is one of the more common problems during long-distance travel in hot weather.

In most friend groups, each person tends to fall into a role. There is the planner who studies the route and maps out stopovers. There is the music person who keeps the cabin alive when the road gets long.

There is the friend in charge of snacks, which may be the most respected job in the car. Then there is the tech person who brings chargers, mounts, and backup batteries so no one loses signal or direction.

For Asian vehicles, Prestone pointed to its Asian Coolant line, which comes in several colors matched to specific brands. The red or pink coolant is for Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles.