Brake pad warning signs for older cars

ADVICS, a braking system brand under the AISIN Group, notes that brake pads naturally wear down through regular driving. The company supplies braking components to global automakers and develops products based on original equipment standards used in new vehicles.

Brake pads wear down through everyday use. Stop and go traffic places frequent pressure on the brakes. Heat from repeated braking also affects the pad surface. Rain and road debris may also contribute to gradual wear.

Drivers may notice warning signs when brake pads reach a worn condition. A squealing sound may occur when the brakes engage. Grinding noise may appear in more severe cases. Some drivers feel vibration in the brake pedal. Others observe that the vehicle needs more distance to stop. In some cases a brake warning light appears on the dashboard.

Vehicle technicians recommend a brake inspection once these symptoms appear. A mechanic can measure the thickness of the brake pads and check the condition of related brake components.

Brake performance depends on the entire braking system rather than a single component. Engineers design brake parts to operate together under specific conditions. The condition of several parts influences braking response.