PNP orders crackdown on child exploitation in online gaming

“Our mandate of serving and protecting the people now encompasses cyberspace to keep them safe, especially for children,” Nartatez said. “This is what modern policing also means, and your PNP has been keeping up.”

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group has been tasked with monitoring gaming activities across multiple platforms. The move comes as authorities flagged the popular game Roblox for allegedly being used by predators to reach minors.

Nartatez said the police are coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to investigate the extent of illegal activities on the platform, including sexual predation and grooming.

“We will not allow our children to be exposed and exploited in this kind of online environment,” Nartatez said.

The CICC has reportedly given Roblox until the end of the month to explain the safety measures it is implementing for Filipino users.

The PNP stressed that surveillance is not limited to Roblox, as other gaming and social media platforms are also under close observation as part of a broader government effort to secure the internet.