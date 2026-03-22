PNP backs Napolcom-DepEd tie-up to curb youth crime

The PNP has previously flagged concerns over youth involvement in petty crimes, online exploitation, and gang activity, pushing for a more proactive approach from educational institutions.

“We in the PNP believe that peace and order is not an exclusive job for the police. Keeping communities safe requires a whole-of-community effort that includes our academic institutions,” Nartatez said.

Under the initiative, the PNP will increase police visibility near schools, particularly during peak hours, and expand youth engagement programs focused on anti-drugs, anti-bullying, and online safety.

The police force will also train more officers in child protection and crisis response.

Nartatez said the long-term goal is to reduce youth involvement in crime through early intervention.

“We expect this to improve peace and order because the more we guide our youth properly, the lower the chance of youth involvement in violations of existing laws. Crime prevention also starts in schools,” he said.