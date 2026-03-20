NAPOLCOM, DepEd strengthen crime prevention in schools

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Josephus G. Angan emphasized the importance of early intervention through education.

“Embedding values formation and awareness at the level of our schools is one of the most sustainable approaches to crime prevention,” Angan said.

DepEd officials, led by Director Christian E. Rivero, expressed support for integrating crime prevention into school programs through curriculum development, student leadership initiatives, and awareness campaigns on student rights and safety.

Discussions also highlighted key concerns affecting learners, including online exploitation, bullying, grooming, and other community-level risks.

Both agencies agreed to align indicators and develop strategies for nationwide implementation, reinforcing the role of schools in promoting safety and preventing crime.