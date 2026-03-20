NAPOLCOM, DepEd strengthen crime prevention in schools

The National Police Commission and the Department of Education have strengthened their partnership to advance crime prevention efforts in schools through values formation and awareness programs.
During a consultation meeting on 19 March 2026 at the DepEd Central Office, both agencies discussed aligning initiatives under the 2026 National Crime Prevention Program.
The meeting forms part of a broader effort to adopt a whole-of-government approach to crime prevention, focusing on community-based and values-driven interventions.
The NAPOLCOM Crime Prevention and Coordination Service, led by Assistant Director Christine S. Leones and division chief Aprilyn S. De Leon, presented plans to enhance coordination with the education sector under Key Strategy 5 of the program.
NAPOLCOM Commissioner Josephus G. Angan emphasized the importance of early intervention through education.
“Embedding values formation and awareness at the level of our schools is one of the most sustainable approaches to crime prevention,” Angan said.
DepEd officials, led by Director Christian E. Rivero, expressed support for integrating crime prevention into school programs through curriculum development, student leadership initiatives, and awareness campaigns on student rights and safety.
Discussions also highlighted key concerns affecting learners, including online exploitation, bullying, grooming, and other community-level risks.
Both agencies agreed to align indicators and develop strategies for nationwide implementation, reinforcing the role of schools in promoting safety and preventing crime.