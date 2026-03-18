ACC Philippines celebrates Filipino talent at 'A Chorus Line' gala

The Asian Cultural Council Philippines Foundation (ACC Philippines) held a gala premiere of the musical “A Chorus Line,” produced by Theatre Group Asia, in a fundraising event supporting Filipino artists and cultural workers.

Proceeds from the evening will help sustain the ACC Fellowship Program, which provides Filipino artists, scholars, and cultural practitioners opportunities for international cultural exchange.

ACC Philippines chairman Ernest Escaler thanked supporters of the arts and highlighted the participation of Filipino dancer and choreographer JM Cabling, an ACC grantee who serves as associate choreographer of the production.

The event also recognized the support of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), whose sponsorship enabled students and teachers to attend the performance.

ACC Global Chairman Josie Cruz Natori noted that the Asian Cultural Council, founded in 1963 by John D. Rockefeller III, has supported more than 6,000 fellowships and exchanges across 26 countries and regions.

In the Philippines, nearly 300 artists, educators, and scholars have received ACC grants since the local foundation was established in 2000.