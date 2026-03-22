Ombudsman blasts term limits: ‘Dumadami lang ang tanga’

“The first thing they look for is, ‘Where is the money?’”

He emphasized the importance of attending committee hearings to better understand national issues.

“We are there every day. I really attend committee hearings. I study the problems of the Philippines in those hearings. That is where you get to talk to everyone,” Remulla said.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, who was also present during the program, echoed the importance of committee work.

“You really learn in committee hearings,” Ejercito said.

“You learn more if you are diligent in attending committees. If you are present, you gain a lot of knowledge,” he added.

Remulla urged lawmakers to attend hearings even if they are not members of a committee.

“Go to the committees even if you are not a member. Listen and learn, so that when discussions reach the floor, you understand what is being talked about,” he said.

He added that legislative proposals are shaped at the committee level.

“Policies are refined in committees first,” he said.

Ejercito said committee hearings also allow lawmakers to hear from stakeholders directly.

“That is where you hear from stakeholders,” Ejercito said.

Remulla maintained that term limits, rather than political dynasties, are the bigger issue.

“That term limit is the real problem. For me, political dynasty is not the issue — term limits are,” he said.