Adiong calls anti-political dynasty bill a ‘trailblazer’ reform

The panel used as its working draft a version filed by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos, which originally proposed a broader fourth-degree prohibition.

Adiong said the committee’s main objective is to establish a clear legal definition of political dynasty to prevent the concentration of political power and government resources in the hands of a single family within a locality.

“Kailangan mong tanggalin ‘yung concentration of power. That is to us the definition of a political dynasty,” he said.

He noted that the Philippines currently lacks a legal framework directly addressing such concentration of political power.

“So as to whether or not this would directly address the concerns of the people, we have not seen, as of yet, any current policy or legal framework that addresses that issue—the concentration of power,” Adiong said.

Adiong urged lawmakers and stakeholders to remain open to refining the measure as it moves to plenary debates.

“That’s why I ask everyone, the authors, and those who have also withdrawn their authorship to keep an open mind because we still have more to go before the actual approval of the Anti-Political Dynasty [Act]. I’m talking about the actual plenary debates,” he said.

Before approving the consolidated proposal, the committee consulted constitutional experts, election lawyers, legal scholars and electoral reform advocates.

It also conducted public consultations in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to gather views from various sectors as Congress works to operationalize the constitutional provision against political dynasties.

Responding to proposals calling for a fourth-degree ban, Adiong said the committee weighed different views before settling on the second-degree restriction.

“Well, una, there are also participants who are also pushing for the second degree of consanguinity and affinity. There are also participants, especially in Carmona, Cavite, who do not want the anti-political dynasty,” he said.

Adiong noted that most bills filed in the House support a second-degree prohibition, with nearly 60 percent adopting the same civil relationship restriction.

He also pointed out that existing laws already impose similar limits, citing the Sangguniang Kabataan law and the Electoral Code of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Adiong added that the restriction applies to the actual holding of office rather than merely running for a post.

He said the committee also considered implementation concerns raised by the Commission on Elections.

Extending the prohibition to the fourth degree could make it difficult for the Comelec to verify family relationships among candidates, he noted.

“Mahirap ‘yun para sa Comelec. Magkakaroon tayo ng oras kung paano i-verify, i-validate kung talaga magkakamag-anak ito before Comelec can actually accept the [Certificate of Candidacy],” Adiong said.

Adiong stressed that the committee’s goal is to finally implement the Constitution’s directive.

“So what we’re actually doing now is not to win over arguments because definitely there will be people who are not into accepting the versions that we have already approved in the committee,” he said.

“What we’re trying to do here is to provide with finality after 40 years a legal definition of political dynasty.”

“We do not want, this is not a race between winning an argument over the other. This is a race against time, what the Constitution says, and what we ought to do and provide after 40 years in existence.”