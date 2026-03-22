No fare increases, do bayanihan instead

“Now is the time for us to show the whole world the spirit of bayanihan that lives in the heart of every Filipino,” Marcos said, adding that spreading fake news would only worsen the situation.

To ease the burden on the public, Marcos ordered the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to suspend a planned fare increase.

“Perhaps this is not the right time to increase fares for our fellow citizens. That’s why I ordered the DoTr to suspend the fare hike for now,” he said.

He also confirmed the continuation of free ride programs in key urban areas, including Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

Starting 23 March, commuters on LRT-2 and MRT-3 will receive a 50 percent fare discount via designated Beep cards, in addition to existing discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students.

The government is also expanding financial assistance, including fuel subsidies for transport workers. Nearly 100,000 tricycle drivers have already received aid, with additional subsidies set for nationwide rollout beginning 6 April.

Support always ready

Marcos said cash relief programs are being implemented across agencies, assuring the public that the government remains ready to provide support.

On prices, the President said monitoring indicates basic goods remain stable and within suggested retail levels, with ongoing coordination to ensure a steady supply.

He added that the P20 rice program is now being implemented in 177 local government units, with plans to expand further.

The government is also reviewing the possibility of imposing a price cap if needed.

To address energy concerns, Marcos said the government is working with power firms to boost supply, with 23 projects expected to add 900 megawatts to the grid.

Talks are also underway with countries such as India, Japan and South Korea to secure oil supply.

Meanwhile, assistance for overseas Filipino workers continues, with more than 1,400 OFWs and over 300 dependents repatriated since early March due to the conflict.