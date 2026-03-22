Laguna, Quezon families get 4PH land rights

In Cabuyao City, 271 families from Don Vicente Villas Homeowners Association Phase 8 in Barangay Pulo were included in the ECMP, which allows occupants to acquire the land they have been residing on through financing assistance from the Social Housing Finance Corporation.

In Lucena City, 180 families received their CoEs during a ceremony held on 12 March, formalizing their claims to the lots they occupy.

Beneficiaries said the program would provide security of tenure after years of uncertainty. Some said they had lived in the areas for decades without assurance of ownership.

The ECMP is among the government’s housing initiatives aimed at providing land tenure and financing support to low-income communities.