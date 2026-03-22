Globe, PAL fuse customer benefits

Under the scheme, customers can automatically accumulate Mabuhay Miles, which can be redeemed for flights, baggage allowance, seat upgrades and in-flight services.

Globe said the new portfolio provides options tailored to different lifestyles, including device bundles, enhanced connectivity, and travel-focused rewards.

Loyalty deserves reward

“We are taking our commitment to the Platinum lifestyle to new heights,” said Globe Platinum director and head of strategy, experience and transformation Leonard Grape.

“With the Platinum GPlan with Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles, we are ensuring that loyalty is rewarded with the freedom to explore.”

The plans offer tiered monthly rewards: subscribers to the Platinum GPlan 3799 earn 800 Mabuhay Miles, those on Plan 4999 receive 1,000 miles, while Plan 7999 provides 1,600 miles per month.

Globe said the partnership with Philippine Airlines enables seamless crediting of Miles directly to members’ accounts, providing a continuous path toward travel rewards.

“Platinum rewards your lifestyle, not just your phone,” said Globe head of Platinum Mark Pasaylo, noting that the initiative aims to position Globe as a lifestyle partner offering both connectivity and premium experiences.