Ford backs GK through Ranger donation

The pickup will be used to move relief goods, assist in disaster response, and bring volunteers to communities that are difficult to reach.

Ford said the initiative brings together its dealer network, employees, volunteers and partners to support local communities through mobility, skills sharing and equipment support. The program also strengthens its long-running partnership with Gawad Kalinga.

Mary Culler, president of Ford Philanthropy, said the effort highlights the role of partnerships in community work. She said working with local leaders and volunteers allows faster response to urgent needs while also helping create opportunities for families.

Ford Philippines managing director Pedro Simoes said the program covers a wide range of support, including vehicle donations, community projects, and volunteer work, especially during difficult situations.

Ford and Gawad Kalinga have also worked together on disaster preparedness under Operation Walang Iwanan.

The program supports response hubs in several regions with equipment such as satellite internet, tents, water systems and communication tools.

Between 2024 and 2025, these efforts reached more than 11,500 people affected by disasters.

The partnership also includes health and nutrition programs. Since 2015, medical missions and training sessions have reached over 15,000 patients and trained more than 1,100 community health workers.