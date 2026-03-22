Fisherman rescued off Bajo de Masinloc

A fisherman was rescued in the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc, Zambales on 20 March 2026, after he went missing for five days at sea.
According to PCG, the fisherman was rescued during the conduct of Maritime Patrol and Search and Rescue Operations (SAROPS) in the said area.
The fisherman, a 32-year-old resident of Wawanway, Subic, Zambales, was reported missing after his service boat "Bebelot", under FB Gabriel Geruz 6, failed to return. Information on his last known position was received in coordination with BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408).
Upon arrival at the reported location, PCG conducted search operations and eventually spotted the missing boat approximately 78.98 nautical miles west off Capon Grande, Zambales.
At around 4:07 PM, the fisherman was successfully rescued and immediately provided medical assistance onboard. The service boat was also secured and brought onboard the vessel.
BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) departed the area and is currently en route to Subic, Zambales for the proper turnover of the rescued fisherman.