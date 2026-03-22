Esporma, De Luna top Clark Animo Marathon

Welfred Esporma and Jewel de Luna delivered an impressive performance to rule the 16th TCS Clark Animo International Marathon last 8 March in Clark, Pampanga.
Esporma clocked two hours and 44:05 minutes to rule the men’s division of this prestigious tournament that drew a huge field of around 8,000 runners and marked another milestone for one of Central Luzon’s premier road races while signaling the running community’s continued recovery toward its pre-pandemic peak of 10,000 participants from more than 24 countries and territories.
Arjay Navida clinched the silver medal in 2:46:28 while Jeremy Enrenas settled for the bronze medal in 2:50:58.
In the distaff side of this tourney that was organized by the De La Salle University Alumni Association Pampanga Chapter, de Luna grabbed the crown after clocking 3:12:05 while Hazel Mata (3:23:16) and Lady Madonna (3:41:27) wound up in the second and third places, respectively.
Aside from the medals, cash prizes were also awarded in the 10-km and 5-km races.
In the 10-km, Daniel Esguerra, Dave Maglaya and Allorenz Pascual finished first to third in the men’s division while Merry Joy Trupa, Angel Mae Saysay and Aika de Vera topped the women’s division.
In the 5-km run, Lance Tayag, Rusty Cayabyab, and Mari Tayag led the men’s division while Sam Corpuz, Elaine Quismundo and Kamilah Lorraine Bumagat finished as the top three in the women’s division.
Race director Abe Tayag stressed that the annual event had grown tremendously due to the unwavering support not just of the runners but of the La Salle alumni as well.
“We started with around 600 participants in our first year in 2009,” said Tayag, also the president of the De La Salle Alumni Association Pampanga Chapter.
“Today, seeing thousands of runners join the race shows how the event has grown into a meaningful platform promoting health and fitness while supporting community and environmental initiatives.”
Event chairperson Aries Patawaran emphasized that the race maintains international standards.
“The TCS Clark Animo International Marathon and all its race distances are conducted on World Athletics-certified courses, ensuring accurate distances and internationally recognized results,” Patawaran said.
“This is important for runners aiming to qualify for major global races such as the Boston Marathon, while also guaranteeing a high-quality race experience for all participants.”