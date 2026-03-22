Esporma, De Luna top Clark Animo Marathon

Arjay Navida clinched the silver medal in 2:46:28 while Jeremy Enrenas settled for the bronze medal in 2:50:58.

In the distaff side of this tourney that was organized by the De La Salle University Alumni Association Pampanga Chapter, de Luna grabbed the crown after clocking 3:12:05 while Hazel Mata (3:23:16) and Lady Madonna (3:41:27) wound up in the second and third places, respectively.

Aside from the medals, cash prizes were also awarded in the 10-km and 5-km races.

In the 10-km, Daniel Esguerra, Dave Maglaya and Allorenz Pascual finished first to third in the men’s division while Merry Joy Trupa, Angel Mae Saysay and Aika de Vera topped the women’s division.

In the 5-km run, Lance Tayag, Rusty Cayabyab, and Mari Tayag led the men’s division while Sam Corpuz, Elaine Quismundo and Kamilah Lorraine Bumagat finished as the top three in the women’s division.

Race director Abe Tayag stressed that the annual event had grown tremendously due to the unwavering support not just of the runners but of the La Salle alumni as well.

“We started with around 600 participants in our first year in 2009,” said Tayag, also the president of the De La Salle Alumni Association Pampanga Chapter.

“Today, seeing thousands of runners join the race shows how the event has grown into a meaningful platform promoting health and fitness while supporting community and environmental initiatives.”

Event chairperson Aries Patawaran emphasized that the race maintains international standards.