Clark marathon draws 8,000 runners in 16th year
More than 8,000 runners joined the 16th TCS Clark Animo International Marathon on 8 March, highlighting the steady recovery of the running community toward pre-pandemic participation levels.
Organized by the De La Salle Alumni Association–Pampanga Chapter, the event featured multiple race categories, including the 42.2-kilometer marathon, 21-kilometer half marathon, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer, and 2.5-kilometer fun and kids’ run.
Race director Abe Tayag said participation has grown significantly since the event began in 2009 with around 600 runners.
“Today, seeing thousands of runners join the race shows how the event has grown into a platform promoting health and fitness while supporting community and environmental initiatives,” Tayag said.
Organizers said the race courses are certified by World Athletics, allowing participants to qualify for international competitions.
Winners
In the full marathon, Welfred Esporma topped the men’s division with a time of 2:44:05, followed by Arjay Navida and Jeremy Enreras. Jewel De Luna won the women’s division in 3:12:05, with Hazel Mata and Lady Madonna placing second and third.
In the half marathon, John Paul Cumagun finished first in the men’s division with a time of 1:22:14, narrowly ahead of Alfonso Ampalo Jr. and Juan Antonio Damasig. Krystal Paa led the women’s division in 1:38:21, followed by Jenalyn Galvez and Angela David.
Winners were also recognized in the 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races, along with participants in the fun run categories.
Growing participation
The event also drew strong corporate participation, including more than 1,600 runners from title sponsor Tata Consultancy Services.
Organizers said proceeds will support environmental and community initiatives, including tree-planting activities, watershed maintenance in Angeles City, and projects at the La Salle Botanical Gardens in Porac, Pampanga.
The marathon is backed by private partners and government agencies, including the Clark Development Corporation and the Angeles City government.
Organizers said they aim to further increase participation in future editions as Clark continues to position itself as a destination for endurance sports events.