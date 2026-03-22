Eastern Visayas pushes for maritime college

Despite being surrounded by water, Eastern Visayas is experiencing a dearth of maritime schools, forcing students who want to pursue high-paying careers at sea to enroll in Metro Manila and Cebu City.

Lawmakers from Eastern Samar are pushing to enact legislation to address this gap through a measure to establish a state-run maritime college in the province, which will open new pathways for high school graduates from rural communities to pursue their dreams of becoming globally competitive seafarers.