Lawmakers push state-run maritime college in Eastern Samar

“We want to afford a greater number of high school graduates access to state-subsidized maritime education so that they can eventually secure high-paying careers at sea and achieve a higher standard of living for their families,” Gonzales said.

He noted that many aspiring maritime students are forced to enroll in schools in Metro Manila and Cebu City due to the lack of institutions in the region.

“Our aim is to significantly reduce geographic and financial barriers to maritime education,” he added.

The proposed college will offer Bachelor of Science in Maritime Transportation and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering programs aligned with international standards set by the International Maritime Organization.

Eastern Visayas currently has only one maritime institution, the Palompon Institute of Technology, which is among the top maritime schools in the country.

The Philippines remains one of the world’s leading suppliers of seafarers, with an estimated 490,000 Filipinos working on international vessels each year.