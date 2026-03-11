Bam goes nuclear, breaks Kobe record with 83 points

Adebayo had served notice a special performance could be on the cards with an electric first quarter, where he poured in 31 points from 10-of-16 shooting.

By halftime he had reached 43 points and he kept the pedal down after the interval with 19 points in the third quarter to take his tally to 62.

At that point it became a question of whether Adebayo could threaten Bryant’s 20-year-old tally of 81 points.

Adebayo duly eclipsed that record late in the fourth quarter. Two free throws saw him draw level with Bryant’s total, and two more took him to 83 with just over a minute remaining.

That was the cue for Adebayo to be subbed out, leaving the court to a standing ovation from a disbelieving home crowd at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

“Man, I wish I could relive it twice,” Adebayo said afterwards, saying his individual masterpiece would not have been possible without the support of family, fans and his teammates.

“I couldn’t do it without them. Somebody had to pass me the ball. I appreciate Coach for drawing up plays for me and I got it going tonight.”

Adebayo admitted he had sensed a historic performance was beckoning after his first-half display, ranking it as the highpoint of his career.

“This is No. 1, for sure,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo also took special satisfaction at surpassing his boyhood idol Bryant’s mark of 81.

“It’s Wilt, me and then Kobe — that sounds crazy,” Adebayo said, adding that he had reflected on how Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020, would have responded to his performance.

“To me it’s wondering what he would say,” Adebayo said.

“My mind is like ‘What would he say to me?’ Because I’ve always wanted to have a conversation with him.”

“He’d probably say ‘Do it again.’ Just a surreal moment being in the company of somebody you idolized growing up.”

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra described Adebayo’s virtuoso display as “just an absolutely surreal night.”