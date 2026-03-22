Disney ‘Adventure’ photo spots you need to check (deck-by-deck guide)

“Welcome aboard!”
Every corner feels like a scene, every stop has a little charm, and you’ll hear that familiar call, “Here’s the photo spot!” as soon as you enter your Disney story.
As you whisper, “Someday my prince will come,” your adventure begins like a fairytale at the Garden Stage (Deck 10) and Town Square Wishing Well (Deck 6).
Imagination then takes over inside the Disney Animation Garden (Deck 10): “If you can dream it, you can do it.”
At Spellbound (Deck 6), where “Magic always leaves a mark,” the magic intensifies. It then moves into the Fairytale Hall (Deck 8), where each position starts with “Once upon a time.”
As you stroll onto the Wayfinder Deck (Deck 10) and feel the draw of “See the line where the sky meets the sea?,” you giggle at Discovery Reef (Deck 10) and remember you want to be “Part of that world.” It’s carefree and cheerful at Portorosso (Deck 10) — “Silenzio, Bruno! It calls me!”
And at the iconic Mickey Funnel & Yellow Ship Horns (Deck 18), high above, you catch the moment with a happy “Oh boy!”
Wheey Ice Cream and other sweet treats offer a carefree “Hakuna Matata,” while Andy’s Toy Box (Deck 8) serves as a reminder that “you’ve got a friend in me.”
At San Francisco Street (Deck 7) and Pixar Market (Deck 17), where “Adventure is out there!,” the energy builds as though you are with Baymax.
Even the Pixar Bathroom Doors at Oceaneer Club (Deck 8) surprise you with a playful “Do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head!”
As the journey winds down, you feel the power at Thor’s Mjolnir (Deck 8) — “Whosoever holds this hammer…” — then drift into the glow of Tiana’s Bayou Lounge, holding onto the truth: “The only way to get what you want… is through hard work.”
And just like that, your story closes the way all Disney stories should — with one last smile, one last photo, and one last call,“Here’s the photo spot!”
And you lived “Happily ever after.”