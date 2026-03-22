Disney ‘Adventure’ photo spots you need to check (deck-by-deck guide)

Imagination then takes over inside the Disney Animation Garden (Deck 10): “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

At Spellbound (Deck 6), where “Magic always leaves a mark,” the magic intensifies. It then moves into the Fairytale Hall (Deck 8), where each position starts with “Once upon a time.”

As you stroll onto the Wayfinder Deck (Deck 10) and feel the draw of “See the line where the sky meets the sea?,” you giggle at Discovery Reef (Deck 10) and remember you want to be “Part of that world.” It’s carefree and cheerful at Portorosso (Deck 10) — “Silenzio, Bruno! It calls me!”