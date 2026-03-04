Maynilad ramps up P7.7B program to reduce water losses

Maynilad Water Services Inc. will continue investing in network upgrades and leak detection programs as part of its effort to reduce water losses and improve supply efficiency across its West Zone concession area.

The company said the initiatives are part of its MWSS-approved Business Plan for 2023 to 2027, which includes infrastructure rehabilitation, system upgrades and leak detection activities aimed at lowering Non-Revenue Water (NRW) levels in its distribution network.

Non-Revenue Water refers to treated water that is produced but lost before reaching customers due to leaks, illegal connections or meter inaccuracies.

Maynilad noted that portions of its distribution system were inherited from earlier water networks built over several decades. Some pipelines in Metro Manila date back to the early 20th century and now require continued rehabilitation.

To address these challenges, the company has allocated about P7.7 billion for NRW management initiatives scheduled for implementation in 2026.

The program remains a key component of Maynilad’s operational strategy. In 2025, the company said it recovered around 256 million liters per day of water through intensified leak detection, pipe replacement, pressure management and network monitoring.

The recovered volume is equivalent to the output of a major water treatment plant or nearly the combined production of two of Maynilad’s southern treatment facilities.

According to Maynilad Central NRW Head Engr. Ryan B. Jamora, minimizing water losses allows utilities to maximize existing supply without immediately developing new water sources.

“Recovering water through NRW reduction helps us optimize existing infrastructure and improve overall system efficiency,” Jamora said. “Much of this work happens underground through continuous monitoring and early leak detection before problems become visible at the surface.”

For 2026, Maynilad said it will prioritize selective pipe replacement in high-loss areas, expanded leakage control activities, network diagnostics and the evaluation of emerging technologies to improve leak detection and field response.

The company added that its strategy focuses on data-driven interventions, allowing engineering teams to direct resources to areas where repairs and upgrades can deliver the greatest operational benefit while minimizing disruption to communities.

As part of its stakeholder engagement efforts, Maynilad recently demonstrated leak detection activities in Barangays Bungad and Paltok in Quezon City to show how underground leaks are identified and addressed within dense urban environments.

Water pipelines are subject to natural deterioration caused by traffic loading, road works and coastal exposure, making NRW management a continuing engineering requirement for large metropolitan utilities.

Under its approved business plan, Maynilad aims to reduce NRW levels to 25 percent by 2027 and 20 percent by 2030, targets aligned with regulatory commitments and the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

The 20 percent NRW level is widely regarded in the water industry as an efficiency benchmark for large urban utilities, where further reductions may require significantly higher investments relative to additional water recovery.