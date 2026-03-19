Audit flags P2.2B in BARMM education procurements

The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged P2.2 billion worth of education procurements under the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), citing multiple irregularities in disbursement and procurement processes.

Initial and supplemental findings from a special fraud audit conducted by COA’s Special Audit Team showed that transactions amounting to P2,221,488,155.57 were processed despite the absence of several required supporting documents, raising concerns over compliance with government auditing and procurement rules.

The audit covered two major transactions: P1,772,251,519.17 for textbooks and other learning materials for the 2025-2026 school year, and P449,236,636.20 for learner’s and teacher’s kits procured from a single supplier.

Records showed that dozens of disbursement vouchers were processed in bulk, with at least 53 dated within just two days in March 2025, indicating a pattern of same-day processing.

According to the audit, 73 disbursement vouchers amounting to P2,247,023,709.80 were “processed and fully paid based only on the certifications made by concerned MBHTE officials and employees despite the absence of several required procurement documents” under Presidential Decree No. 1445 and the 2016 Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

“Due to the certifications made, the transactions were paid despite non-submission of the standard supporting documents, to the disadvantage of the government,” the report said.

The audit also identified material defects in 53 contracts worth P1,952,923,307.40, including irregularities in the handling of joint venture agreements. In several instances, bids failed to properly identify joint ventures, resulting in contracts being awarded to only one partner instead of the legally constituted entity.

COA further noted that MBHTE proceeded with contract execution for 41 projects totaling P1,478,258,182.35 without ensuring the required posting of performance security prior to signing, in violation of procurement rules.

In another case, a P4,733,975 procurement logistics contract for the 2024 Education Summit was flagged after the winning bidder submitted an undated performance bond and incomplete notarization documents, which should have led to post-disqualification.

The audit likewise cited the agency’s failure to impose P16,068,000 in liquidated damages for a 520-day delay in the delivery of small armchairs for primary school learners under a P30.9 million contract.

COA said the supplier delivered the items only on Feb. 12, 2025, far beyond the 60-day delivery period stipulated in the contract, without any approved extension or suspension.

The Special Audit Team has directed concerned officials to submit their comments, warning that failure to do so within the prescribed period would result in the findings being finalized based on available records.